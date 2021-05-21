Explosions destroy restaurant outside Edinboro; no word on injuries
EDINBORO — Multiple fire companies from Erie and Crawford counties battled a fire Friday afternoon that consumed a restaurant west of Edinboro. The fire at 698 Roadhouse, 7495 Rte. 6N, Edinboro, at the intersection of Route 98, in Elk Creek Township, was first reported at 12:15 p.m., according to Erie County 911. The building was reported as fully involved and has been evacuated, a dispatcher said shortly before 1:30 p.m.www.goerie.com