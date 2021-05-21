newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Edinboro, PA

Explosions destroy restaurant outside Edinboro; no word on injuries

Erie Times-News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEDINBORO — Multiple fire companies from Erie and Crawford counties battled a fire Friday afternoon that consumed a restaurant west of Edinboro. The fire at 698 Roadhouse, 7495 Rte. 6N, Edinboro, at the intersection of Route 98, in Elk Creek Township, was first reported at 12:15 p.m., according to Erie County 911. The building was reported as fully involved and has been evacuated, a dispatcher said shortly before 1:30 p.m.

www.goerie.com
View All 4 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Edinboro, PA
Erie County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Erie County, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Explosions#Brush Fires#Fire Stations#Accident#Black Smoke#Elk Creek Township#Propane Tanks#Restaurant#Multiple Fire Companies#Numerous Fire Departments#Plumes#6n
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Pennsylvania Stateems1.com

Pa. man allegedly spat blood in paramedic's face

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Pennsylvania man allegedly spat blood in a paramedic's face after being arrested on a DUI charge. West Shore Regional Police reported that Tanner Boyd Graybill, 33, was pulled over last Thursday and taken into custody after showing signs of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
Pennsylvania Statethecorryjournal.com

Police Beat

Editor's note: News releases written by Corry City Police, Pennsylvania State Police, Union City Police, Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement and Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office are submitted to The Corry Journal, which then publishes the exact information supplied by police. Whether names or other facts of the incident are published depends strictly on what information has been given by the police. The news releases are kept on file at The Journal.
Pennsylvania Statejems.com

Ambulance in Head-On Collision with SUV in PA

According to a report from LevittownNow, an SUV and a Levittown-Fairless Hills Rescue Squad ambulance collided head-on on New Falls Road between Apple Tree and Red Cedar Drives in Bristol Township at around 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning. There were no serious injuries. Rescue squad chief Joel Rutkowski said the crew...
Pennsylvania Statesauconsource.com

State Police Trying to Locate Missing Man in Upper Bucks

A man who police say is considered missing and endangered was the subject of a news release issued by Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin Monday. According to troopers, 37-year-old Steven Eric Heffentrager of East Greenville was last seen on Saturday, May 8 at approximately 5:30 p.m. in Milford Township, Bucks County.
Pennsylvania StateWJAC TV

Huntingdon man arrested after threatening to kill troopers

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — UPDATE #2: According to Pennsylvania State Police in Huntingdon, a man is in custody after threatening to kill troopers in Smithfield Township. State police said they were dispatched to Pike Street on Monday to serve a mental health warrant on 39-year-old Jacob Griffith of Huntingdon....
Pennsylvania Statebeavercountyradio.com

Ellwood City Man a Victim of On-line Fraud. Lost Over $300,000.00

(Wayne Twp., Lawrence County, Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are reporting that they were called to a home on Northwestern Drive in Wayne Township, Lawrence County for a report of theft by deception. After investigating Troopers reported via release that 72-year-old Robert Cunningham from Ellwood City was a...
Pennsylvania Statewdadradio.com

CLICK IT OR TICKET CAMPAIGN STARTS TODAY

A campaign aimed at enforcing car safety for children gets underway today. The Pennsylvania State Police announced that the “Click It or Ticket” campaign will run until June 6, and its focus is geared towards educating parents on car seat safety. Public Information Officer Cliff Greenfield said that car seat safety is critical in case of a crash, but there are ways for parents to monitor their child’s seat.
Erie County, PAerienewsnow.com

Erie County Sheriff's Department Receives Fire Extinguisher Donation

The Erie County Sheriff's Department got a little help Friday from an Erie County Councilman. Councilman Brian Shank secured a donation for 25 fire extinguishers after learning that county sheriff's vehicles did not carry them in their cars. Several local businesses contributed money to the project, raising just over the...
Crawford County, PAerienewsnow.com

Nearly 40 Percent of Crawford County Residents Fully Vaccinated; Coronavirus Hospitalizations Statewide Fall Below 1,600

Pennsylvania will lift its coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions Memorial Day. However, the mask mandate will remain in effect until 70 percent of Pennsylvania adults are fully vaccinated. In the meantime, the state will increase maximum occupancy limits for indoor and outdoor events and gatherings starting Monday, May 17 at 12:01 a.m....
Erie County, PAerienewsnow.com

Body Found in Lake Identified as Missing Millcreek Man

The Erie County Coroner's Office has identified the body found in the lake last week as a missing Millcreek Township man Rabin Subedi, 21. The cause of death was drowning, and no foul play was suspected, according to coroner Lyell Cook. The U.S. Coast Guard has recovered his body from...
Seneca, PAerienewsnow.com

Man Arrested After Illegally Entering Seneca High School

An investigation is underway at Seneca High School after a disoriented man entered a hallway while students were entering the building from school buses on Thursday morning, Wattsburg Area School District officials announced in a news release. The unidentified man entered through a student entrance and was stopped by staff...