Fishing charter for 8 ppl?

Who’s to say if it’s in our genes or if it’s acquired. But when you wake up on a spring morning when the temperature is pleasant, the sun is shining, and none of your chores are urgent, what follows is that tug on your psyche that has lain dormant all winter and which now sends you to the storage shed where your tackle box and fishing rods are waiting. Just because my man-of-the-house is no longer here to set a fishing trip in motion doesn’t mean I wouldn’t tag along if an opportunity to go a-fishing were offered. On days like this, I find a bit of consolation in my fishing memories, and a ton of gratitude that I came to love fishing at an early age. While I might not now be physically able to reel in a fighting bass, keeper-size, that tug on the line causes a rush of adrenaline and I’m “hooked” along with the catch of the day, whatever it is. I credit my maternal grandmother with this particular gene. Today is her birthday, and I see her clearly in my mind’s eye … baggy pants, huge straw hat, carrying that cane pole, much like a soldier, off to battle, armed and determined. It was definitely in her blood. For all of her life, fishing was her favorite pastime. She was as serious as any male deer-hunting counterpart, and as competitive as any football player. There were ground rules. You only went fishing after all chores were finished. The day’s champion was the one who caught the most fish. If somebody caught only a four-pound catfish and someone else caught five fingerlings, that big number trumped the four-pounder. It was all about winning. Of course, we were all winners since we all got to enjoy eating the catfish. Bragging rights were meaningless at the supper table.