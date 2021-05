Since its increase in popularity, the developers of the murder-mystery game Among Us have been adding loads of new content. Recently, the Airship map was released, introducing players to a new environment and more tasks. Also, the developers have outlined plans to add new crewmate colors and 15 player lobbies in a future update. However, another aspect that has proven popular is the creation of mods. Now, an Among Us mod known as Town of Impostors can add new roles to the game while giving impostors more abilities.