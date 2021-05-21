Help wanted at Dow Diamond: Job fair set for Wednesday

The Great Lakes Loons and Professional Sports Catering will be hosting a seasonal job fair from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, to fill roles needed during Loons games. The event will take place on the main concourse at Dow Diamond. Staff members will be present to meet and talk with interested candidates looking for seasonal work during the remaining months of the 2021 season. On-the-spot interviews and immediate hirings will take place, with work shifts available to begin as soon as June 1.