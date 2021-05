Starting Saturday, those who are fully vaccinated will no longer be required to wear a mask in public spaces in Michigan. Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that the Michigan Department of Health and Human Service will update their epidemic order based on the latest guidelines from the US Centers for Disease Control. The CDC stated yesterday that those who are fully vaccinated do not need to wear a mask indoors or outdoors. The new state directive takes effect at 9am Saturday. Masks may still be required in certain scenarios by federal, state, tribal laws as well as local businesses and workplaces.