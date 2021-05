BRUSSELS / ANKARA – Accession negotiations between Turkey and the European Union, which have continued since 2005, appear to have reached a new low. In a report, the European Parliament has now considered suspending Turkey’s accession negotiations, which have been on hold for a long time. This move is justified, according to information from the German news agency, by the fact that Ankara, with its “hostile policy,” is moving further and further from the values ​​and standards of the European Union.