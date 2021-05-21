newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jackson County, MO

I-670 between I-35, I-70 to be closed all weekend

By Hailey Godburn
Posted by 
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QvZoU_0a78BkZd00

Downtown drivers will need to find a route around the total closure of a highly trafficked area this weekend.

Interstate 670 will be completely closed between Interstate 35 and Interstate 70 beginning at 8 p.m. Friday through around 5 a.m. Monday.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said the closure is for the demolition of the Baltimore Avenue bridge, which the department said is nearing the end of its time and needs to be replaced.

Drivers are advised to take the northern side of the downtown loop to get around the project.

They are asked to note the following ramp closures, too.

  • The ramp from northbound I-35 to eastbound I-670
  • The ramp from southbound I-35 to eastbound I-670
  • The Truman Rd. ramp just past Broadway to eastbound I-670
  • The ramp from Wyoming St. to eastbound I-670
  • The ramp from eastbound I-70 to westbound I-670
  • The ramp from northbound U.S. 71 to westbound I-670
  • The ramp from 10th St. to westbound I-670
  • The ramp from westbound I-70 to westbound I-670

The new Baltimore Avenue bridge will not look much different from its predecessor.

The new bridge will be the same height and width of the old one, MoDOT said, and will reuse the same decorative fencing.

Crews spent Thursday removing that fencing and shutting down Baltimore Avenue.

Baltimore Avenue will be closed until December.

KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
420K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Jackson County, MO
State
Wyoming State
Local
Missouri Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Baltimore#Modot#Broadway#Interstate 70#Southbound I 35#Westbound I 70#Eastbound I 70#Northbound I 35#Downtown Drivers#Baltimore Avenue#Crews#Wyoming St#10th St#December#Fencing#Time#U S
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
Related