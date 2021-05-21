ACC distributed a record $497.2 million during 2019-20 financial year, an increase of $42 million
The ACC distributed a record $497.2 million for the 2019-20 financial year, the highest gross revenue ever reported for the league, according to tax documents released Friday. The revenue increased more than $42 million over the previous year -- thanks largely to its increased television and postseason bowl revenues. Television revenue increased from $288 million the previous year to $332.8 million, as the ACC Network launched in August 2019.www.espn.com