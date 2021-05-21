Leicester v Tottenham: match preview

Leicester must beat Tottenham and realistically hope Liverpool fail to beat Crystal Palace to qualify for the Champions League. A disappointing state of affairs after allowing Jürgen Klopp’s side to sneak ahead an, when compared to a first FA Cup finally sitting in the trophy cabinet, ending up in the Europa League will not sting at all. Spurs, meanwhile, will be desperate for a win of their own to avoid a classic St Totteringham’s Day if Arsenal beat Brighton. To slip below the Gunners would be particularly painful after leading them for the whole season and, indeed, the entire league for a minute earlier on. Graham Searles.