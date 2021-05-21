newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Leicester v Tottenham: match preview

The Guardian
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeicester must beat Tottenham and realistically hope Liverpool fail to beat Crystal Palace to qualify for the Champions League. A disappointing state of affairs after allowing Jürgen Klopp’s side to sneak ahead an, when compared to a first FA Cup finally sitting in the trophy cabinet, ending up in the Europa League will not sting at all. Spurs, meanwhile, will be desperate for a win of their own to avoid a classic St Totteringham’s Day if Arsenal beat Brighton. To slip below the Gunners would be particularly painful after leading them for the whole season and, indeed, the entire league for a minute earlier on. Graham Searles.

www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jürgen Klopp
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Arsenal#Football#Leicester V Tottenham#The Champions League#The Europa League#Spurs#Ward#Tottenham Subs#Dwwlwl#Crystal Palace#Brighton#Scorer Kane#Sky Sports#Knee#Maddison Doubtful#Ankle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
News Break
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
News Break
FA Cup
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
News Break
Sky Sport
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier Leaguefutaa.com

Leeds win over Tottenham matches Premier League record

Leeds United matched a Premier League record with their win over Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday. Stuart Dallas's side gave the hosts a 13th-minute lead but Spurs restored parity through Son Heung-Min in the 25th minute. Patrick Bamford over ensured that the home side went to the break with a 2-1 lead before Rodrigo ensured the points were safe with a third goal six minutes from time.
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Three things to look for in the Tottenham vs Wolves match-up

Tottenham Hotspur host Wolverhampton on Sunday in the first of three final matches for the Spurs this season. Knowing that a place in the Champions League is essentially gone, Tottenham, like Wolves sees this as a dead rubber match. Yes, the Wolves can finish in the top half and Tottenham wants to have some European action next season but the real goals are long gone. Given the context of a game with two teams finishing out the string, what should we look for and expect?
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Tottenham remain without defender Ben Davies, who is unlikely to feature again this season. Wolves have Willy Boly and Marcal back in training but this weekend may come too soon for them. Adama Traore could be in line for a return to the side following his goal as a substitute...
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Positivity around club bringing joy back to Tottenham football

The 2-0 victory over Wolves yesterday wasn’t the only positive to celebrate, as Tottenham went about their business with a resounding sense of joy scarcely seen this season. While it wasn’t Tottenham’s most convincing performance, the home side still breezed through the 90 minutes relatively untroubled. Ryan Mason’s side came out of the gates slowly, struggling to take control of a match that was there for the taking.
Premier LeagueTEAMtalk

Dele Alli explains how he is getting mojo back, but ‘not happy’ with position

Dele Alli said he is enjoying being back in the first team with Tottenham but admitted this season has not been good enough. Alli found himself frozen out under Jose Mourinho earlier this season. Since the head coach was sacked, he has found more gametime under interim boss Ryan Mason. He is still yet to complete a full game this season but managed a joint-best of 82 minutes against Wolves on Sunday.
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Chelsea win v Leicester officially eliminates Tottenham from top four

We knew coming into the final week of the season the chances of Tottenham somehow wriggling their way into the top four were infinitesimal. Now, after Chelsea defeated Leicester City, the Spurs are officially out of the top four. Moreover, with Leicester City likely needing a win to make the top four themselves, expect a real battle on the last day.
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Tottenham 2-0 Wolves: match notes and instant reaction

Another win! Ryan Mason’s blue and white Tottenham Hotspur army bounced back from last weekend’s loss at Leeds, rolling out to a 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers. Harry Kane scored right at the cusp of halftime, and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg added a rebound effort in the second half after Kane had another shot saved by Rui Patricio.