Pittsboro, NC – The COVID-19 vaccine is now widely available in Chatham County, with a new site beginning operation next week in Goldston. According to data from the NC Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS), 34,350 Chatham residents have received at least one dose, accounting for 46.1% of the county’s population, as of May 6th. Overall, 40.1% are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. For more on Chatham vaccination data, go here.