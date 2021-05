Willow Smith released a new track entitled “Transparent Soul” featuring Travis Barker. The song reminds us that the apple doesn’t fall too far from the tree. Her mother, actress and artist Jada Pinkett-Smith formed a heavy metal rock band called Wicked Wisdom in 2002. Willow has been making music for many years that is generally classified as Alternative, and lends inspiration from other genres of music. Though her father Will Smith also began his career as an artist creating timeless records like “Summertime”, fans most likely never made the connection that her mom is who she takes after musically.