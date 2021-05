MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Meijer customers who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 no longer are required to wear a face mask in stores. The Grand Rapids-based retail giant announced a change in its mask policy effective Monday, allowing anyone who is considered fully vaccinated for COVID-19 to leave their face masks outside. Anyone who hasn’t received the vaccine or is waiting for a second dose is asked to continue wearing a mask at Meijer.