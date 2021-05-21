newsbreak-logo
NYS Attorney General Letitia James announces Police Accountability Act

WGRZ TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — New York State Attorney General Letitia James proposed legislation Friday to change the state's law to allow prosecutors to hold police officers accountable for excessive use of force. She says the goal of the Police Accountability Act would be to improve protocols and strengthen accountability measures when...

