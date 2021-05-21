WATCH: Timelapse video shows cicada shedding exoskeleton

Giant squids are some of the most mysterious creatures on the planet. They live deep in the ocean and are almost never seen near the surface, so studying them poses many challenges. In fact, they’re so elusive that for many years scientists debated whether they even existed at all, with eyewitnesses claiming that they’d seen them but with little evidence to prove it. After some specimens were recorded it was clear that they did indeed exist, but that was just the start of the work that scientists would have to do in order to learn more about them.