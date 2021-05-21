newsbreak-logo
WATCH: Timelapse video shows cicada shedding exoskeleton

KCTV 5
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CBS NEWSPATH/AP) -- A timelapse video shows a cicada shedding its exoskeleton. After years quietly underground, the red-eyed black backed bugs emerge in a weird spectacle involving a race against everything trying to eat them, singing in the treetops, sex, death and plummeting to the ground. It sounds creepy but scientists say it is a sign of an ecosystem healthy enough for something that's been happening for millions of years.

