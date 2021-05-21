newsbreak-logo
Philadelphia, PA

Wawa Founding Family Donates $25 Million Gift to CHOP for Fetal Medicine Program

MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 1 day ago

Richard D. Wood Jr. (left) a longtime supporter of CHOP, and N. Scott Adzick, a pediatric surgeon who started the Fetal Diagnosis and TreatmImage via Children's Hospital of Philadelphia for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

The founding family of Wawa, Inc. has given a $25 million donation to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia’s fetal medicine program, writes Harold Brubaker for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

The 25-year-old Center for Fetal Diagnosis and Treatment was opened to treat children with birth defects before they are born.

