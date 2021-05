Contracts to replace two bridges and improve another in Beaufort County have been awarded by the N.C. Department of Transportation. The bridge on U.S. 264 over Pungo Creek was built in 1925. Construction to replace it can begin in June. While it is being replaced, the section of road will be closed, so traffic will be detoured onto Free Union Church and Jones Bridge roads. It’s expected to be reopened to drivers by April 2022.