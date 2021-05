As coronavirus cases began to rise around him in early April, Auburn Fire Chief Robert Chase’s main concern was keeping his vaccinating staff and volunteers motivated. Chase said he felt the state was nowhere near “the light at the end of the tunnel” when it came to beating back the pandemic, even as vaccination efforts accelerated in Maine. He was hearing about so-called “mask fatigue” and figured social events were increasing. He was aware of the situation at Bates College in Lewiston, where officials imposed a lockdown in early April after 50 cases were reported in a week.