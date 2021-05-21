newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

COMING SOON: Little London brings British flavor to Birmingham + now Netflix

By Claire Hancock
Bham Now
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article“A living room away from home.” That’s the goal of the forthcoming The Little London pub, which you probably know better right now as the Little London Kitchen food truck. The charming red double-decker bus will soon be rolling into your living room as part of a new Netflix series.

bhamnow.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Truck#Manhattan#Restaurants#Uk#New London#New Netflix Series#Netflix Inc#British Open#International Cuisine#Crispy#Little London Kitchen#Chinese#Vietnamese#The Little London#Morissette#Birminghamians#Covid#Avondale Brewing#Twitter#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Country
U.K.
News Break
Netflix
Related
Moviesmaritime-executive.com

Built-in Social Distancing at London's Float-In Cinema

After a very popular debut last September, the UK’s only float-in cinema is back, bringing waterborne, COVID-safe entertainment to London. Last year, the venue counted over 12,000 attendees in just a span of four weeks. The float-in cinema experience is set to return to the Regent’s Canal this spring. "We...
Public SafetyBBC

'Imagine if this happened in London, Liverpool or Birmingham'

'Imagine if this happened in London, Liverpool or Birmingham'. Ten people killed in west Belfast almost 50 years ago in the wake of an Army operation were "entirely innocent", an inquest has found. Nine of the victims were killed by the Army, but the coroner could not definitively say who...
RelationshipsThe Independent

9 weird and wonderful wedding locations in the UK and Ireland

After a year of half of delays, constantly-shifting guest lists, and apologetic group emails, it’s fair to say Covid has created a lot of pent up marital energy. There are a lot of couples looking to finally get hitched, and a lot of venues hoping to supply the demand, from grand country mansions to humble registry offices.
Musicdjmag.com

New outdoor London venue, Between The Bridges, to open this month

A new outdoor venue will open in London this month, Between The Bridges. Welcoming guests from Thursday 27th May, just in time for the month's second long weekend and public holiday, the address is situated on the River Thames' Queen's Walk, on the South Bank between Waterloo and Westminster bridges.
TV & VideosNew Haven Register

Filmax Brings Breakout Basque Noir Thriller Series 'Mouths of Sand' to L.A. Virtual Screenings (EXCLUSIVE)

Barcelona production-distribution outfit Filmax is at this year’s L.A. Virtual Screenings with its most recent TV acquisition, Basque drama “Mouths of Sand” (“Hondar ahoak”) from leading regional film production company Txintxua Films, its first foray into TV production. Originally commissioned by local Basque public TV broadcaster ETB, the series’ global...
Gardeningdesiretoinspire.net

A London garden to envy

This exquisite outdoor space is that of London writer Daisy Garnett. There is nothing I love more than groupings of a mass of random pots with random plants. And because I am dying to get my backyard oasis going in this rather miserably cold weather (and while in a never-ending lockdown), I was desperate for some inspiration. Via House & Garden. (Photos: Eva Nemeth)
RestaurantsThe Guardian

Casa Madeira, London: ‘I love the Portuguese repertoire’ – restaurant review

Casa Madeira, 46b Albert Embankment, London SE1 7TL (020 7735 0592). Starters £4-£9.50, mains £7.50-£20.50, pastel de nata £1.50, wines from £14.99. Sometimes restaurants call to me. Sometimes I just don’t listen. Casa Madeira is one of those restaurants. I have driven past it hundreds of times. It is on my route home from the centre of London: south over Lambeth Bridge, right along Albert Embankment, and there it is tucked into the railway arches under the line from Waterloo. The pavement here, in the shadow of the MI6 building, edges a wide terrace given over to outside dining. Over the years I have glanced at the tables beneath the umbrellas as I have passed, at clusters of people leaning in over their plates, and thought that it looked like fun. I’ve thought I should go there. Then I haven’t gone there.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

5 Of The Best Lebanese Bakeries In West London

London is home to a large Lebanese population and huge number of Lebanese restaurants, a great many of which are in and around west London. Which means when we’re craving mana’eesh or something wrapped in pastry, that’s exactly where we go. From a little bakery off the A40, to a restaurant that transports you to Lebanon, here are our top Lebanese bakeries in west London.
Visual Arttheartnewspaper.com

Out of Africa and into Messums: UK gallery launches new photography department with vintage prints of Karen Blixen's life in Kenya

Messums, the UK gallery known for 20th-century and contemporary British art, has launched a new photography department with an inaugural London exhibition straight out of Africa. And a rare archive of 15 photographs of Karen Blixen, the Danish author whose memoir of life in pre-war Kenya became an Oscar-winning film, provides historically sensitive material for the gallery’s new venture.
Entertainmenttvcream.co.uk

Picadilly, Monday, 13.45, BBC Radio 4

Here’s what sounds like an intriguing programme, based on the simplest of concepts. In 1965, five men who had arrived in London from India, via East Africa, and met while staying at a YMCA, posed for a photo in Piccadilly Circus. What brought them all there, and what became of them after that? Krupa Purdy’s dad was one of the five and with his help, she tracks down the other four for a week of reminiscence about friends, family and belonging.
Hobbiesattractionsmagazine.com

Monopoly Lifesized is opening this summer in London

There’s a brand new way to play the world’s favorite board game. Opening on Aug. 14, 2021, in London, Monopoly Lifesized combines the classic family game with state-of-the-art technology for an immersive “on-your-feet” 4-D version played on giant 50-foot by 50-foot Monopoly boards. Monopoly Lifesized offers a choice of four...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
CBS News

A medieval Italian castle, now a TikTok star

"I've always loved living here; I've always felt very lucky to live here," said Ludovica Sannazzaro. Correspondent Seth Doane asked, "Did it settle in that you were living in a castle?" "Not at first, if I have to be honest!" "My home is my castle" is not simply a figure...
TV & VideosPosted by
Rutherford Source

Coming to Netflix in June 2021

Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for the month of June 2021. Highlights this month include Fatherhood, Lupin: Part 2, Elite: Season 4, Sex/Life, and many more. Coming Soon. Ali & Ratu Ratu Queens — NETFLIX FILM. Jiva! — NETFLIX SERIES. Ray — NETFLIX...
PhotographyTelegraph

The photographic pioneer who went from war in Ghana to Swinging London

The photographs of James Barnor criss-cross time, place and genre. He learned to make portraits on a box camera, became Ghana’s first photojournalist, blazed a trail for black fashion photography in London and now, at 91, has a retrospective at the Serpentine Gallery. It’s going to knock the socks off anyone who walks through the doors.
Musichypebeast.com

A Burgeoning Rap Scene Is Breaking Out in Dubai

Tac would like to make something clear about his life in Dubai. “I’m really broke. We’re all broke as f*ck here.”. As a rising rapper in a city so often viewed as the nucleus of global wealth, he feels like something of an outlier. But Tac is part of an emergent musical subculture in the region: one that is unravelling the stereotypes about the Middle East, and carving out a space for itself in the process.