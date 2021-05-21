newsbreak-logo
Birmingham, AL

Second mass vaccination closes in Birmingham in a week

By The Associated Press
ABC 33/40 News
 2 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A second mass vaccination clinic in Alabama's largest metro area is closing within days of an earlier shutdown because of low demand, but health officials said COVID-19 immunizations remain available for most anyone who wants one. The site was too expensive to keep open when so...

Birmingham, AL
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Alabama Government
Birmingham, AL
Government
City
Birmingham, AL
City
Hoover, AL
Local
Alabama COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Alabama Health
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Coronavirus
Birmingham, AL
Health
Person
Nick Saban
#Alabama Football#Vaccinations#Vaccination Rates#University Of Alabama#Health Officials#Ala#Ap#Uab#Mass#Immunization Rates#Covid 19 Immunizations#Inoculations#Dr Karen Landers#Demand#Educational Campaigns#Information Campaigns#Informational Campaigns
