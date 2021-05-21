The Bruins have the Caps on the ropes. Now comes landing another pivotal body shot.

It’s just three games, but the Bruins have the Capitals on the ropes and in a bad way. Start with the obvious: The Capitals have used three goalies in three games, and while that may seem like an obviously bad thing, they’ve actually gotten career-best contributions from two different goalies in their last two games. Third-string netminder Craig Anderson stopped 44 shots in Game 2, and Ilya Samsonov jumped off the COVID list/his suspension from the team and made 40 saves in over 85 minutes of hockey in Game 3. But…. the Caps lost both games.