Who in The Binghamton Area Makes The Best Thick Chocolate Milkshake?
Now that we have bid goodbye to winter and all that comes with it, we are concentrating on all the goodness of spring and summer. And with that thought, it's ice cream season. A couple of years ago, I asked for a list of great places to get ice cream locally, and the Whale Nation gave me lots of places where you go for a cold, creamy treat. And a few years back, I asked for places in our area that make a good milkshake. A really good milkshake.991thewhale.com