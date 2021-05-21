Who in The Binghamton Area Makes The Best Thick Chocolate Milkshake?

Who doesn't love an ocean? Okay, there may be some, and there are some who love the ocean, but refuse to step foot into the water. Don't count me on either of those lists. My first experience laying eyes on an ocean was in the early 80s. I think I was close to 30 years old before I had ever seen an ocean in person. The first time was at Ocean City, Maryland, to see the Atlantic Ocean. I was so excited, and made it an annual trip for many years after.