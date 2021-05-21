newsbreak-logo
Inside Naomi Campbell's Desire To Be A Mother

By L.C.
Posted by 
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Naomi Campbell made quite a surprising announcement to fans when she introduced the world to her newest title: "mother." In an Instagram post, the supermodel, 50, revealed she was the new mom to a baby girl with a photo of the bundle of joy's feet. "A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother," wrote Campbell. "So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love."

Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

