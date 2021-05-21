Inside Naomi Campbell's Desire To Be A Mother

Naomi Campbell made quite a surprising announcement to fans when she introduced the world to her newest title: "mother." In an Instagram post, the supermodel, 50, revealed she was the new mom to a baby girl with a photo of the bundle of joy's feet. "A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother," wrote Campbell. "So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love."