L.A. Virtual Screenings: A Market Wrap, From the Latin American Surge to Platform Obsession and IP Drive

By John Hopewell
Middletown Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe L.A. Virtual Screenings ran May 11-20. U.K. broadcast network ITV held an ITV Festival on Wednesday. VIS Global Screenings take place on June 2. Following a brief take on what has become the May Screenings, once an on-site single event held in L.A. and what they and drama series deals this week say about the state of a still vertiginously evolving international TV scene:

