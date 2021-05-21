56-year-old Saginaw man who went on racially charged shooting spree when he was 15 will stay in prison

SAGINAW, MI — Originally sentenced to spend the rest of his days in prison for two murders he committed when he was 16, a Saginaw man is now free on parole. Elliott L. Whittington, now 39, appeared before Saginaw County Circuit Judge Janet M. Boes on Feb. 17 to be receive a new sentence. Boes ended up sentencing Whittington to three concurrent terms of 26 to 60 years. She also sentenced him to a flat two years to be served consecutively to the other stints, though she gave him credit for the entirety of that term.