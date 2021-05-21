newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saginaw, MI

56-year-old Saginaw man who went on racially charged shooting spree when he was 15 will stay in prison

By Cole Waterman
Posted by 
The Saginaw News
The Saginaw News
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

SAGINAW, MI — When he was just 15, Richard G. Musselman and two friends went on a racially motivated “shooting rampage” in Saginaw County, killing two Black men and wounding a Black woman. Musselman was later sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole, a sentencing recently upheld by a state appellate court, despite Musselman’s young age at the time of his violent spree.

www.mlive.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
The Saginaw News

The Saginaw News

Saginaw, MI
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Saginaw News & MLive https://www.mlive.com/saginaw.

 https://www.mlive.com/saginaw-bay-city/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saginaw, MI
Society
County
Saginaw County, MI
Saginaw County, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Lenox Township, MI
City
Muskegon Heights, MI
Saginaw, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Society
City
Saginaw, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Black People#Murder#Life Sentences#Crime#State Prison#Juvenile Court#County Court#Michigan Court Of Appeals#The U S Supreme Court#African Americans#The Court Of Appeals#Sentence Teen Killers#Judge Jackson#Felony Firearm#Sentencing#Bridgeport Township#Involuntary Manslaughter#Black Woman#Defendant
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Saginaw, MIPosted by
MLive

Juvenile lifer resentenced, paroled after more than 20 years for double-homicide in Saginaw

SAGINAW, MI — Originally sentenced to spend the rest of his days in prison for two murders he committed when he was 16, a Saginaw man is now free on parole. Elliott L. Whittington, now 39, appeared before Saginaw County Circuit Judge Janet M. Boes on Feb. 17 to be receive a new sentence. Boes ended up sentencing Whittington to three concurrent terms of 26 to 60 years. She also sentenced him to a flat two years to be served consecutively to the other stints, though she gave him credit for the entirety of that term.
Saginaw, MIPosted by
The Saginaw News

Brother of Saginaw woman killed by truck crashing into living room says ‘it just doesn’t add up’

SAGINAW, MI — Earlier this year, retired nursing assistant Sharon Kay Price was sleeping on her couch when a truck barreled into her Saginaw home, killing her. While the killer has since been convicted and is now awaiting sentencing, it’s unlikely he’ll face incarceration time, something Price’s brother said adds a second level to the family’s tragedy.
Saginaw, MIIdaho8.com

Aunt speaks out after nephew was killed by officers

SAGINAW, Michigan (WNEM) — For the first time, a mid-Michigan woman is speaking out after her nephew was shot and killed by police. Earlier this month, a district court judge approved a more $510,000 settlement in the death of Zane Blaisdell. 48-year-old Zane Blaisdell loved photography, music, art, and animals.
Saginaw, MIabc12.com

Saginaw leaders plead with public to put their guns down after teen is shot

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw Police Chief Bob Ruth and other community leaders made a plea for everyone to put their guns down after a 14-year-old was shot Tuesday evening. The 14-year-old is recovering after being shot while walking past a store on Cooper Avenue between North Woodbridge Avenue and Delaware Street in Saginaw around 6 p.m. It’s the seventh shooting in Saginaw over the last week. Police say the shootings have been scattered across the city.
Mount Pleasant, MIPosted by
MLive

Man gets more than 15 years in federal prison for killing cousin in 2018 drunken crash

BAY CITY, MI — A Mount Pleasant man is heading to federal prison for killing his cousin in a four-vehicle crash he caused while he was drunk and high. U.S. District Judge Thomas L. Ludington on Thursday, May 13, sentenced 34-year-old Brian M. Wemigwans to 190 months — or 15.8 years — in prison. Upon his release, Wemigwans is to be supervised for an additional five years.
Saginaw, MIWNEM

Streets open again after crash in Saginaw

Court and Mason streets in Saginaw are back open after a roll-over crash. Saginaw County Central Dispatch first reported the crash just after 1am Monday morning. No word yet on what led up to the crash, or if anyone was injured. Stay with TV5 for updates.