56-year-old Saginaw man who went on racially charged shooting spree when he was 15 will stay in prison
SAGINAW, MI — When he was just 15, Richard G. Musselman and two friends went on a racially motivated “shooting rampage” in Saginaw County, killing two Black men and wounding a Black woman. Musselman was later sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole, a sentencing recently upheld by a state appellate court, despite Musselman’s young age at the time of his violent spree.www.mlive.com