newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Stu Holden breaks down Atlanta United vs. Seattle

By Doug Roberson
Posted by 
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Stu Holden, Fox Soccer’s lead analyst, shared his insight on how he thinks Sunday’s MLS game between Atlanta United and Seattle will go down in a phone call Friday. Some answers have edited or paraphrased for clarity. Despite not having Jordan Morris, Seattle (5-0-1) is the best team in MLS,...

www.ajc.com
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
42K+
Followers
34K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

 https://www.ajc.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristian Roldan
Person
Alex Roldan
Person
Gabriel Heinze
Person
Santiago Sosa
Person
Jordan Morris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alex Jordan#Guy Jordan#Chicago#Fox Soccer#Covid#The Champions League#Mvp#Lafc#Abc#New York Red Bulls#Espn#D C United#Inter Miami#Orlando#New England#Univision#Montreal#Seattle Scores#Columbus#Key Matchup
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
MLS
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Sports
Related
MLSPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta United excited to play in front of big crowd

Atlanta United is expected to play in front of an announced attendance of approximately 40,000 when it hosts Montreal on Saturday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. That’s important because it will be the largest crowd the team has played in front of in the U.S. since it hosted more than 69,000 when it played Cincinnati on March 7, 2020.
MLSwcn247.com

Atlanta United mutually terminates contract with López

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta United has mutually agreed to terminate the contract of 38-year-old striker Lisandro López after the death of his father. Lopez returned home to Argentina after his father’s death and is reportedly contemplating retirement. He played just four matches for United after joining the team on a free transfer from Racing Club. After starting his career at Racing Club in 2003, Lopez spent four years each with Porto in Portugal and Lyon in France. He also played professionally in Qatar and Brazil.
MLSchatsports.com

Atlanta United draws 1-1 with Inter Miami

Atlanta United remains winless against Inter Miami after playing to a 1-1 draw at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale on Sunday. It’s still early days in the MLS season, but Atlanta missed out on the chance to earn three points and move into second in the Eastern Conference. Instead, the result moves Atlanta United into seventh in the Eastern Conference with a 1-2-1 record and five points.
MLSchatsports.com

Atlanta United, Lisandro Lopez agree to part ways

Atlanta United announced on Tuesday that it has come to an agreement with veteran forward Lisandro Lopez to terminate his contract with the club. This news comes on the heels of the tragic passing of Lopez’s father a few weeks ago. The 38-year-old left the team to return home to...
MLSatlutd.com

How to Follow: Atlanta United vs. CF Montreal

The moment we've all been waiting for is finally here. Atlanta United kicks off against CF Montreal at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 15th. Atlanta United's match against CF Montreal will be televised on Bally Sports Southeast. Live Stream:. You can also watch the match straight from your computer...
Soccerchatsports.com

Breaking down two big (no) calls in Union vs Revolution draw

No matter which team you supported in the Philadelphia Union vs. New England Revolution match on Wednesday, you’d probably argue that some major refereeing decisions hindered your team, and you’d be right. Both the Revolution and the Union were lucky in getting some no-calls in the box during the game,...
MLStonyspicks.com

Atlanta United vs Club de Foot Montreal 5/15/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Atlanta United vs Club de Foot Montreal 5/15/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. Atlanta United (1-1-2) remained win-less for the 4th consecutive match, but they are getting better. In their last match they played for a 1-1 draw on the road against Inter Miami. Key man Josef Martinez was in the starting line-up and he took an early lead at the 9th minute with a powerful shot inside the area. However, they were equalized at the 77th minute with Morgan pulled even for the final 1-1. That’s their second consecutive 1-1 draw and Atlanta have now won just 1 of their last 6 matches in all competitions (1-2-3). They are sitting at the 8th spot of the Eastern Conference with 5 points, scoring 5 and conceding 4 goals in the process. Last season they had a poor record at home (4 wins, 7 losses, 2 draws), scoring just 10 and conceding 12 goals, but Martinez was injured for the entire season and that really hurt Atlanta’s scoring.
MLSangelsonparade.com

Carlos Vela is ‘a possibility’ for LAFC vs. Seattle Sounders

The hot topic for LAFC heading into Sunday’s clash against the Seattle Sounders? What’s Carlos Vela’s status?. No surprise, as the forward has missed the last three games with a quad injury. While all manner of rumor and conspiracy theory has swirled, four weeks off with a quad injury is by no means unreasonable, and if anything, perhaps a rather speedy return given the injury.
MLSTheHDRoom

Atlanta United FC vs CF Montreal Soccer Live Stream: Watch Online

TheHDRoom may be paid a small commission for any services or products ordered through select links on this page. Montreal are hoping to keep pace with NYC in the MLS Eastern Conference standings by defeating Atlanta United FC on Saturday. Both teams have 8 points at the top alongside New England. An Atlanta win could propel them into the top four.
MLSchatsports.com

For Atlanta United, Saturday’s win ‘ a confidence booster’

Atlanta United's Marcelino Moreno. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports. All the buzz out of Atlanta United this weekend was a record-setting crowd at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the announced crowd exceeding 40,000 fans overshadowing a 1-0 win over CF Montreal on Saturday night. And while the attendance, a post-pandemic world record...
MLSPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Federico Higuaín giving Inter Miami a spark, and other takeaways from draw vs. Atlanta United

Inter Miami CF (1-1-2, five points) picked up their first point at home with a 1-1 draw against Atlanta United FC thanks to Lewis Morgan’s late goal on Sunday. While a pair of controversial no-calls may have stopped them from getting their first win at DRV PNK Stadium, Inter Miami will have a short turnaround for their next home game against CF Montreal on Wednesday night. Here are three ...
MLSsoundersfc.com

SEAvATL 101: Everything you need to know when Seattle Sounders host Atlanta United in Week 6

FORM GUIDE (Most recent first): Sounders: WWWWD, Atlanta: WDLWD. PREVIOUS MEETING: The Sounders and Atlanta United did not meet in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so this will be their first meeting since July 14, 2019 in Seattle. The Sounders defeated the Five Stripes 2-1 behind goals from Harry Shipp and Raúl Ruidíaz, who pulled off this piece of magic.
MLSfox10phoenix.com

MLS on FOX Preview with John Strong: Seattle Sounders FC vs. Atlanta United FC

LOS ANGELES - It’s a matchup of two of the biggest teams in MLS Sunday afternoon (4:30pm ET) on FOX, as the Seattle Sounders play host to Atlanta United. Seattle have really made themselves into the Kings of American Soccer: they’ve played in four of the last five MLS Cups, winning two titles, and this year they’re off to the best start in club history, atop the league standings after a month of play. Star forward Raul Ruidiaz has five goals in the season’s first six games—second best in MLS—and already there are multiple Sounders putting together career-best performances. On top of that, they’ve made themselves practically unbeatable in Seattle since their expansion year of 2009.
MLSwsn.com

Seattle Sounders vs LAFC Prediction, Picks & Odds

Despite the fact that they will be the favorites, the Sounders will be missing a vital figure in the net. Will 2019 MLS MVP Carlos Vela make his return this weekend for LAFC?. Regardless of what LAFC throws at them, Seattle will keep this fight a close one. Play Fantasy...
MLSPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A look at the numbers behind Atlanta United’s offense

Atlanta United goalkeeper Brad Guzan summed up his team’s offense best after Saturday’s 1-0 win against Montreal:. “There were one or two decent chances in the first half. There were one or two more leading up to the goal. I wouldn’t call them great chances, but half chances for sure. We needed to stick with it and continue to push forward and believe that we would put the ball in the back of the net. It’s no secret that we want to score more goals, and hopefully that will come.”