newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Utah State

Utah Legislature Meets In Special Session And More On Behind The Headlines

upr.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUtah lawmakers meet in a special session to allocate federal coronavirus relief funds - but guns, masks and critical race theory end up on the agenda as well. Plus, with the best record in basketball the Utah Jazz head to the NBA playoffs. How far can the team go?. At...

www.upr.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Local
Utah Basketball
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utah Legislature#Utah Jazz#Special Session#Nba Playoffs#Nba#Salt Lake Tribune#Kcpw Org#Kcpw 88 3 Fm#Utah Public Radio#Utah Lawmakers#Utah News#Headlines#This Week#Basketball#Lake#Reporters#Race#Conversation#Calling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Utah StateUS News and World Report

Utah to Consider School Mask Prohibition in Special Session

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox called on state lawmakers Monday to convene for a special session this week to consider bills involving allocating federal coronavirus relief funds and a prohibition on mask requirements in schools. Cox said two of the more contentious proposed measures will not...
Utah Stateupr.org

Reopening The Arts And The 45-Star Flag On Monday's Access Utah

Kurt Bestor is a Utah-based composer and performer, known for his Christmas concerts, his film and television scores, and his haunting musical prayer for peace “Prayer of the Children.” He will be leading performances of “The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber” in Logan on May 21 and 22. He’ll join...
Utah Statefox5ny.com

Utah considers ban on mask requirements in schools

SALT LAKE CITY - Utah Gov. Spencer Cox called on state lawmakers Monday to convene for a special session this week to consider bills involving allocating federal coronavirus relief funds and a prohibition on mask requirements in schools. Cox said two of the more contentious proposed measures will not be...
Utah Statekuer.org

Utah Lawmakers Not Considering A Ban On Critical Race Theory Yet — But The Issue Remains Contentious.

Parents and Republican lawmakers around Utah are concerned students are learning Critical Race Theory, or CRT, in school. CRT is an academic framework for understanding how racism — whether conscious or not — fuels the many disparities that exist in the country today, from Black people and people of color earning less than white people to students of color doing worse in schools.
Utah StateSalt Lake Tribune

Why lawmakers want to ban critical race theory in Utah classrooms

[Update: Critical race theory won’t be considered during this week’s legislative special session]. Lawmakers pushed hard to include a bill to ban the teaching of critical race theory in Utah’s schools, but Gov. Spencer Cox declined their requests. Critical race theory was developed in the 1970s and 1980s. It asserts...
ksl.com

164 more COVID-19 cases, 1 death, over 3K vaccinations reported Monday in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's number of COVID-19 cases has increased by 164 on Monday, with one more death and 3,492 vaccinations reported, according to the Utah Department of Health. There are now an estimated 7,357 active cases of COVID-19 in Utah. The rolling seven-day average number of positive cases...
KSLTV

Utah Reports 164 New COVID-19 Cases, 1 Additional Death

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Officials with the Utah Department of Health on Monday said another Utahn has died from COVID-19 while 164 additional residents have tested positive for the virus. Currently, 148 people are hospitalized with the virus and an additional 3,492 vaccines have been administered, bringing the state’s...
Utah StateSalt Lake Tribune

Grace Olscamp: That $1.5 billion is for Utahns, not private interests

This week the Utah state legislature is likely to decide how to spend the $1.5 billion in discretionary funds the state received through the American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA), a $1.9 trillion stimulus package providing pandemic fiscal relief to states throughout the U.S. An additional $1 billion from Utah’s share...
Utah StatePosted by
i84005

Lake Mountain (Utah) – A Photo Essay

Lake Mountain is a Mountain Range that is located in the northern end of Utah County. To its east, it is bordered by Saratoga Springs and Utah lake. To its West, it is boarded by Eagle Mountain and the Cedar Valley. “The range is arc-shaped, curved to the east. The Lake Mountains have no prominent peaks, but a central ridgeline, about 5 miles (8.0 km) long, that trends slightly north-northwest by south-southeast. The highest point in the range is an unnamed peak, with an elevation of 7,690 feet (2,340 m). There are seventeen named canyons on the east side of the range, running toward Utah Lake: Long, Pfieffer, Burnt (southern), Chaparral, Miners, Potter, Enoch, Seep, Little, Olaf, Limekiln, Losee, Clark, Israel, Lott, Burnt (northern), and Reformation canyons (from south to north), with Limekiln Canyon being in the approximate center. The west side has much fewer named canyons, running toward Cedar Valley: Mercer, Ivans, Wildcat, and Wiley (from south to north), with Wiley Canyon being in the approximate center.” [Source] Israel and Hidden Hollow on the north end of the range are where a lot of Eagle Mountain and Saratoga Springs residents enjoy the outdoors. The mountain range also has some well-used mountain biking paths.
Utah StateKUTV

May 17 data: Utah counts Utah County man as latest fatality from COVID-19

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah counted one more death Monday in the state's losses from COVID-19. The casualty was a man in Utah County over 85. The Utah Department of Health released coronavirus data daily, though it does not provide the identity of those who were killed by the virus, as investigated by UDOH. The state health department says there are 148 people currently hospitalized, higher than totals last week. That state also reported 164 new cases since Sunday and 3,492 vaccines.
Utah StateAddicted To Quack

Duck Dive: Utah Football 2021 Preview

Special thanks to Scott Omer & Cameron Livingston of Utah Man Podcast for speaking with me on the Quack 12 Podcast during our deep dive into the Utah Utes roster. Listen HERE. Utah surprised many observers when #7 QB Rising, the 4-star transfer from Texas who’d never played a snap of college ball, was the starter in Utah’s delayed opener against USC, beating out fellow transfer and longtime South Carolina starter Jake Bentley. Unfortunately Rising was injured in the first quarter of that game, and Bentley took over for most of the rest of the season. He was eventually benched by the second half of Utah’s final game, and in another surprise, walk-on Drew Lisk led the Utes to a comeback win over Wazzu.
Utah Stateupr.org

Utah Governor Ends $300 Federal Jobless Benefit Early to Boost Employment

Utah officials are cutting back on jobless benefits, claiming without evidence federal "bonus" payments are keeping thousands of Utahns from returning to work. Critics of the move announced last week by Gov. Spencer Cox, said an early end to the $300 weekly pandemic stimulus and other related benefits will hurt thousands of recipients by slashing their income before they are ready or able to re-enter the workforce.
Utah Stateusu.edu

Watering the Landscape with Less at USU

On an average summer day, the Utah State University Landscape Operations and Maintenance (LOAM) receives many calls about watering practices on campus. And now, in 2021, a year where the Utah Governor Spencer Cox announced a state of emergency in March due to drought, LOAM Manager Shane Richards wants the community to know that USU is actively conserving water.