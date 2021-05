The road for Alex Nedeljkovic to finally get his chance in the NHL has been a long one. Drafted way back in 2014 after winning the Goaltender of the Year award in the OHL during the 2013-14 season , Nedeljkovic was always thought of to be the Carolina Hurricanes’ long-term future in net. But with a slow burn in development and his chances seemingly nearly impossible to come by, the last couple of years, it began to feel like Nedeljkovic would never get a real shot in Carolina.