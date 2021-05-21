Save Over $50 on the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37

Similar to their latest Air Force 1 “Fresh” Collection, Nike brings another unique take to a classic model with their “Have A Nike Day” lineup. With an abundance of colorways, iterations, themes and derivatives, Nike continues to treat fans time after time with out-of-the-box ideas. This time around, the Swoosh brand introduces the Nike Air Force 1 Shadow “Have A Nike Day”, a women’s exclusive model. Opting for a White leather base, the silhouette is contrasted with Light Beige overlaying panels throughout its makeup. In addition, the model adds highlights of Neon Yellow seen on its tongue labels, heel panels, and Swoosh. The most notable of characteristics are the bracelet charms hanging across the lateral portion of the Swoosh that reads “NIKE”. Sitting atop a white sole, the Air Force 1 adds a double-layered “Air” branding to complete the look.