Save Over $50 on the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37

Drop everything -- the Nike Spring Sale is happening right now, and it has some of the brand's most-loved items for up to 50% off. The past year has shown the power of athleisure. Whether you've donned it for hard-hitting workouts, to give yourself a bit more of an outfit as you work from home or to, you know, lounge around the house, chances are you've gotten more use out of your leggings and other sporty-but-comfy staples this year than ever. After all, these are the pieces that keep you looking good without skimping on comfort.