In continuing with the general topic of knee pain from last month, I’d like to discuss the extremely common problem of knee arthritis. First and foremost, what exactly is arthritis? Arthritis is inflammation of a joint leading to pain, stiffness, and swelling. Arthritis can affect any joint in the body, but it is especially common in the knee. There a many different types of arthritis, but this article will focus on osteoarthritis, which is the most common type of all. It has been estimated that approximately 1 in 3 Americans will experience knee pain at some point in their lives, and the lifetime risk of developing painful knee arthritis is 45%!