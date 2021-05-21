Man arrested in connection with catalytic converter thefts in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A 35-year-old man was arrested in connection with multiple larcenies of catalytic converters in Virginia Beach.

According to the Virginia Beach Police Department, officers conducted a joint operation with the Detective Bureau and the Norfolk Police Department to track and arrest a known suspect involved in catalytic converter thefts. Surveillance showed the suspect, Christopher Canady, using a reciprocating saw to remove catalytic converters from vehicles in the 4000 block of Holland Office Park.

As Canady left the scene, he was stopped and taken into custody.

Three catalytic converters, a handgun, two reciprocating saws and a syringe containing heroin were recovered, police said.

Canady was charged with seven counts of grand larceny and one count of being a convicted felon in possession of a weapon. Police said that Canady's arrest is anticipated to clear several related cases across the city.

Canady is currently being held in the Virginia Beach City Jail.