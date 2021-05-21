newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Armed men caught by RCMP on local farm

By Kelly-Anne Riess
Vermilion Standard
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArmed suspects caught trespassing on a farm near Highway 55 face criminal charges after RCMP responded to a call of suspicious activity on May 3. A high-risk arrest was conducted and both suspects were taken into custody, according to a May 6 RCMP news release. During a pat down, RCMP...

www.vermilionstandard.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rcmp#Armed Police#Armed Men#Arrest Warrant#Criminal Charges#Criminal Mischief#Rcmp#Farm#Suspect#Suspicious Activity#Cocaine#Weapons Prohibition#Controlled Substance#Face#Cold Lake
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Panama City, FLWJHG-TV

Two Panama City men arrested after burglary at local church

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two Panama City men are facing multiple charges following a burglary at a local church. According to the Panama City Police Department, employees at a church located on Grave Avenue arrived for work Wednesday to find their utility golf cart and about $2,000 worth of other tools missing. Surveillance video captured the theft, showing two male suspects breaking into the building.
Habersham County, GAnowhabersham.com

Two men sought for questioning in local burglaries

The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate two men wanted for questioning in several burglaries in the county. The two are identified as Paul Dylan Gross and Thomas Scott Hilland. According to the sheriff’s office, Gross is also wanted on outstanding warrants for fleeing/eluding...
Wilbarger County, TXvernonrecord.com

Armed robbery suspect caught after scary chase

An attempted armed robbery of a Vernon pharmacy led to a high speed chase across Wilbarger County last Wednesday. Richard Vernon Fox, 38, of Clancy, Montana, was booked into the Wilbarger County Jail on felony charges of aggravated robbery and evading arrest with a motor vehicle. He is still being held on bonds totaling $70,000.
Public Safetydiscoverestevan.com

Carnduff RCMP On Lookout For Suspicious Vehicle

The RCMP regularly ask the public to reach out to them if they see any suspicious activity, and it appears a resident of the Carnduff area did exactly that, for which the RCMP are commending them. Now they're hoping to learn more about the reason for the call. According to...
Braselton, GAmainstreetnews.com

Two local men charged for marijuana

Two local men were recently arrested for marijuana possession and other charges in separate incidents. The Braselton Police Department arrested the following:. •Jacques D. Ellington, 23, 4560 Quail Point Way, Hoschton — expired decal on license plate; possession of a weapon during commission of certain crimes; and possession of marijuana. Officers stopped Ellington for a tag decal violation. They smelled marijuana in the vehicle and found a bag containing 33 ounces of suspected marijuana, along with a scale and a firearm.
Hoboken, NJNJ.com

Jersey City men caught in stolen vehicle in Hoboken: police

Two Jersey City men in a stolen vehicle were arrested Sunday afternoon after being pulled over by Hoboken police officers, authorities said. Sgt. Christopher LaBruno pulled over a grey Honda CRV in the area of 1024 Clinton St. just before 2 p.m. Sunday and was alerted that the vehicle was reported stolen out of Union City, Hoboken Lt. Danilo Cabrera said.
Memphis, TNwmcactionnews5.com

Two men caught on surveillance as they rob Memphis corner store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are searching for two men accused of breaking and entering a corner store. On Monday, May 10, officers responded to an alarm at the Z Market in the 5600 block of S. Third Street. According to law enforcement, two men broke into the store...
Miami, FLNBC Miami

Suspect Sought in Miami Jewelry Store Armed Robbery Caught on Camera

Police are searching for an armed suspect who was caught on camera robbing a Miami jewelry shop Friday morning. The robbery happened shortly before 10 a.m. at Wilian Diaz Boutique in the 6600 block of Southwest 8th Street. Miami Police said the suspect entered the store armed and stole miscellaneous...
Columbia, SCWIS-TV

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: SC man wanted for strong arm robbery at Walmart

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies need the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in a strong arm robbery after a shoplifting turned physical, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said. Thursday, around 11 a.m., a man and woman walked out of Walmart on Killian Road with items they failed to...
Violent CrimesWNEM

Fugitive considered armed and dangerous arrested

Police have arrested a suspect who was considered armed and dangerous. Nathaniel Jermaine Ballard, 45, is wanted for attempted murder, two counts of domestic violence, assault with a dangerous weapon, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, strangulation, and habitual offender. He was out on bond...
Public Safetydiscoverestevan.com

Saskatchewan RCMP Investigating Possible Abduction

The Saskatchewan RCMP are alerting the public of a possible abduction of a 30-year-old Regina woman. On May 8, 2021 at approximately 11:50 p.m., the Saskatchewan RCMP received information that an abduction may have occurred. The information was initially reported to the Regina Police Service after a member of the...
Public SafetyPosted by
Motorious

Motorcycle Monday: Arrested For Wearing A Helmet

A case in Arizona demonstrates what can happen... Many motorcycle riders remove their helmet before entering a business, including a gas station. Others think it’s fine to leave theirs on, even if it makes other people upset. This topic has been debated here and there on the internet for some time. Now a case out of Arizona where a man was arrested for wearing his full-face motorcycle helmet through a Walmart has put the topic front and center. It’s definitely an interesting situation, especially when in 2021 obscuring your face in public has been not only acceptable but actually encouraged by all kinds of businesses for over a year. Nobody knows how long that encouragement will last, but in the future this case might set a legal precedent which affects all motorcycle riders.
Public Safetynolangroupmedia.com

Rader Arrested for Driving Under the Influence On Suspended Operator’s License

According to information supplied by the Jackson County Circuit Court Clerk, KSP Trooper C. Roark responded on May 05th, 2021 to the area of Lodge Hall Road near Sand Gap in reference to an individual creating a disturbance. According to the uniform citation, the family of Bryan Rader, 42, of Sand Gap, KY stated that he had been in psychiatric distress over his wife leaving him. Troopers had responded earlier the same day to a possible overdose. Trooper Roark observed Rader on US Hwy 421 and attempted to conduct a traffic stop for “no windshield”. Rader failed to stop and drove approximately a mile to his son’s house before stopping.
Oelwein, IACedar Valley Daily Times

Four teenagers facing burglary charges, more

Oelwein Police say four young teenagers are responsible for a string of burglaries in the past few weeks. Police Chief Jeremy Logan on Saturday announced the results of the investigation of burglaries of vehicles, warehouses, garages and businesses. “Additionally, the department has completed the investigation into a motor vehicle theft...
Violent Crimesmarshallradio.net

Two men arrested after armed burglary in Marshall Saturday night

MARSHALL (KMHL) – Two men were arrested following an armed robbery in Marshall Saturday evening. The Marshall Police Department says two men, a 33-year-old Minneota man and a 29-year-old Marshall man were arrested in Yellow Medicine County following the incident. Authorities say the robbery occurred shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday...
San Jose, CAKMOV

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Armed smash-and-grab at San Jose jewelry store

SAN JOSE, CA (KPIX) – An armed smash-and-grab at a San Jose jewelry store was caught on video. A quiet Sunday afternoon turned into minutes of terror for two Plaza Jewelry employees. Security footage shows two armed suspects busting in, pointing handguns at workers, smashing display cases, taking jewelry and ransacking the cash registers. The video shows a male employee going to his knees with his hands up as a female worker crouches behind a display case. The robbers allegedly threatened to kill the workers if they moved.