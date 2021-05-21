Kylie & Travis Are Reportedly Back Together, But There's A Twist

Their own way. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott may not be in a typical relationship but that is what works for their family, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “I wouldn’t say that Kylie and Travis have an open relationship, they just don’t put a label on it. They’ve been like this for years,” a source told Us. “Travis will be at all holidays, everything to do with Stormi, but he and Kylie don’t call each other boyfriend and girlfriend. There’s no expectations between them. There are no requirements in their relationship, it’s the way it’s always been.”