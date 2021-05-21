newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Kylie & Travis Are Reportedly Back Together, But There's A Twist

Elite Daily
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFans have been buzzing about a reunion between these friendly exes for almost a month. Now, it appears they might really be back together. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are reportedly in an open relationship. According to a May 21 report on TMZ, Stormi’s parents have apparently "rekindled the old flame and are dating again, but they're also free to date other people. To be blunt ... they are in an open relationship."

www.elitedaily.com
View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hailey Baldwin
Person
Stormi
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Kendall Jenner
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Travis Scott
Person
Devin Booker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deuxmoi#Ig#Nightclub Liv#Celeb Gossip Account#Dating#Rumors#Spotted Packing#Major Couple Vibes#Daughter Stormi#Splitting#Things#February#Miami#October
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Gossip
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner Get Very Close During Night Out

Travis Scott really loves his birthday. The 29-year-old celebrated another turn around the sun this weekend, making sure to link up with the love of his life for a long night of dancing, raging, and more fun. Judging from how things turned out on Kylie Jenner's Instagram story, it's safe to say that Stormi's parents enjoyed the night out.
Celebritiestheaggie.org

The Kardashian-Jenner women ‘with no talent’ created an unrivaled empire

Let’s take a peek into one of America’s most well-known families, the family that has graced our televisions for 14 years and 20 seasons, the family that always knows how to steal the spotlight, the family who went from Calabasas middle-class to having wealth that expands all over Calabasas and Hidden Hills: The Kardashian-Jenner clan.
Celebrities1063thegroove.com

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott on Triple Date?

Are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott back on? The pair have been spotted multiple times out and about together. Their last spotting was Sunday night at Catch LA in West Hollywood, on an apparent triple date with Justin and Hailey Bieber and Kylie’s sister Kendall and her NBA star boyfriend Devin Booker.
CelebritiesAOL Corp

Why Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott 'Don't Put a Label' on Their Relationship

Their own way. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott may not be in a typical relationship but that is what works for their family, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “I wouldn’t say that Kylie and Travis have an open relationship, they just don’t put a label on it. They’ve been like this for years,” a source told Us. “Travis will be at all holidays, everything to do with Stormi, but he and Kylie don’t call each other boyfriend and girlfriend. There’s no expectations between them. There are no requirements in their relationship, it’s the way it’s always been.”
Beauty & Fashionfloor8.com

Kendall Jenner hosts a star-studded party for 818 despite 'cultural appropriation' backlash

Kendal Jenner - one of the highest-paid fashion supermodels in the world - threw a star-studded bash on Friday, May 21 for the launch of her new liquor brand 818 Tequila. Despite the recent "cultural appropriation" backlash, the launch party was, unsurprisingly, a celebrity hotspot, as Kendall's famous family and friends rolled up to show their support for the 25-year-old KUWTK beauty.
Celebritiesfoxbangor.com

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Take Stormi to Disneyland

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are with their daughter at “The Happiest Place on Earth” … and it’s the latest sign they might be a happy couple again. Stormi’s Mom and Dad treated her to a Disneyland trip Tuesday, and appeared to be having good family times … especially when they took her on the Alice in Wonderland ride.
Big Sky, MTCosmopolitan

Jennifer Lopez Is Reportedly "Open" to Getting Back Together With Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck—her ex-fiancé from 17 whole years ago—are currently having a nostalgia-filled reunion now they are both single pringles. The pair recently set the internet on fire after they were spotted vacationing and spending time together at a resort in Big Sky, Montana...literally three weeks after Jennifer and her new ex-fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, confirmed their split with a statement saying they're "better as friends." Bennifer seems to be on everyone's mind ATM, but is Jennifer actually down to make things official?
Celebritiesfoxbangor.com

Kendall Jenner and Kardashians Celebrate Kendall’s 818 Tequila

Kendall Jenner had a splashy launch party for her 818 tequila, and she brought her family along for the celebration. The Kardashians were out in force Friday night at The Nice Guy in WeHo … Kim, Kylie, Kris, along with Katy Perry, Kate Hudson, Hailey Bieber and Stassie Karanikolaou. 818...
CelebritiesWebster County Citizen

Kris Jenner teases Kardashians' new TV plans after final season

Kris Jenner has teased her family's new broadcasting deal as they "continue the journey". The 65-year-old matriarch is looking forward to the clan's move to Hulu once 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' ends this year after 20 seasons, and she described the switch as a "no brainer" with every series of the show already available on the streaming platform.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Watch Kendall Jenner Prank Her Family by Pretending She's Engaged

Weitere: Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker Receive Custom Gift From Louis Vuitton. The 25-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star pranked her family by pretending that she's set to marry and is expecting a baby. Kendall, who is dating NBA star Devin Booker, did it while playing Truth or Dare with sister Kourtney Kardashian for a YouTube video for her Poosh lifestyle brand, posted on Saturday, May 1.
Celebritieschroniclesnews.com

Surprising New Look By Kendall Jenner Enough to Shake the Fans

Kendall Jenner surprised fans with an unrecognizable face at the launch party. One fan said it took him too long to actually figure out who it was. Kendall Jenner recently surprised many Kardashian Riot fans with her unrecognizable performance at the 818 tequila launch party. Viewers noticed that the scenery has improved a little. It is known that with the help of plastic surgery, all the players in the turmoil of the Kardashian family change and improve their appearance.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Inside Kendall Jenner’s Star-Studded 818 Tequila Launch Party at Craig’s — See Photos!

Party time! Kendall Jenner hosted a star-studded launch celebration for her new 818 Tequila brand at Craig’s in Los Angeles on Friday, May 21. The supermodel, 25, welcomed A-list guests including Kate Hudson, Katy Perry, Drake, Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin and Odell Beckham Jr. Naturally, many of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s family friends were also in attendance, including Stephanie Shepherd, Anastasia Karanikolaou, Sweet Boy Daniel and Fai Khadra.
CelebritiesBirmingham Star

Kourtney, Travis take kids to Disneyland

Washington [US], May 20 (ANI): Seems like Kardashians-Jenners have found the best place to have some low key family fun as after Kylie and Travis Scott took their daughter Stormi to Disneyland to enjoy family time; Kourtney and Travis too took their kids to the adventure park for a little modern family fun.
CelebritiesPopculture

Travis Barker's Ex Dramatically Targets Kourtney and Kim Kardashian

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker's ex-wife Shanna Moakler is once again criticizing his relationship with Kourtney Kardashian. In a new interview with TMZ, the former Miss USA and Playboy Bunny accused her ex of having an affair with Kim Kardashian, his current girlfriend's sister, that ultimately ended their marriage in 2008. Barker and Kardashian have denied the affair, but Moakler continues to claim to blame the Kardashian family for "destroying my family."