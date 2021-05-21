newsbreak-logo
Politics

Letters to the editor

By Postmedia editorial
Vermilion Standard
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pandemic has exposed a segment of Conservative voters (and the politicians who pander to them) to be freeloaders on par with the worst on the left. The Conservative principle of “personal responsibility” has traditionally meant that Conservatives do not wait for government, or someone else, to solve a problem, but rather the true Conservative steps up and takes responsibility to organize their church, or their social club, or creates a whole new organization, to raise money and address the problem. But too many people marching under the Conservative banner have decided that “personal responsibility” means that they have no responsibility for anything beyond their own immediate gratification. The principle of personal responsibility has been twisted to rationalize a denial of responsibility. It’s time for Conservatives to get down off our high horses with regard to socialist freeloaders and address the fact that we have freeloaders in our own ranks who are not willing to do their part to solve the problems around us. Government should be as small and efficient as necessary to do the tasks that are necessary for a free society to function (such as independent and impartial courts and police). Conservatives believe in accountability. It is time that those in our midst who are not pulling their weight to deal with the pandemic be held accountable for their lack of action.

