newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

'Harry & Meghan' Lifetime Movie: First Photo Released

By Hannah Barnes
Popculture
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLifetime is currently working on another likely slightly fictionalized movie documenting the lives of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in a follow-up to the two previous films the network released about the royal couple, and the first photo for the upcoming project has now been released. Lifetime announced this week that Jordan Dean and Sydney Morton have been cast as Harry and Markle, respectively, and the network shared the news with a photo of the two actors in character.

popculture.com
View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Camilla Parker Bowles
Person
Prince William
Person
Doria Ragland
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Prince Charles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#Princess Diana#Harry Meghan#Harry Meghan#Instagram#Lifetime Tv#Palace#Lifetime Network#Hollywood Reporter#Cast Members#London#Vancouver#Canada
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
Celebritiescelebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Has Piers Morgan Gone Too Far With Meghan Markle This Time?

Royal Family critics believe Piers Morgan needs to pipe down a little. This comes after the former Good Morning Britain host slammed Meghan Markle after reports said that she is writing a children’s book called The Bench. It’s about Prince Harry and Archie’s father and son relationship. Apparently, Piers thinks that Meghan is the last person who should write about family values.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

17 heartwarming photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are happily embracing their Californian life with their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, after stepping back from royal duties in March 2020. Prince Harry and Meghan, who are expecting their baby daughter this summer, may be raising their son as a private citizen, but the...
Beauty & FashionHello Magazine

Archie Harrison is Meghan Markle's mini-me in second birthday portrait with Nike trainers

We were so excited when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released a beautiful picture of their son Archie Harrison on 6 May to mark his second birthday. Where has the time gone?. In the gorgeous snap, the adorable tot looked cuter than ever wearing a pair of Nike Revolution trainers, which are super similar to Meghan's white Nike ones! Archie's trainers were styled with a simple jumper and jeans.
Celebritiestucsonpost.com

Oprah Winfrey defends Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Washington [US], May 22 (ANI): American talk show host and TV producer Oprah Winfrey in a recent conversation, stood up for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The duo had in a tell-all interview with Winfrey made claims of racism and ignoring psychiatric needs against the British royal family. According to...
Celebritieswcregisteronline.com

Meghan and Harry Trashed For ‘Using’ Archie On His Birthday

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are yet again being trashed online and this time, it’s all because they apparently “used” Archie on his second birthday. Read on to see some of the firey comments and why people are so angry…. Now, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been the talk...
Celebritiesrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Prince Harry reveals secret supermarket meeting with Meghan

Prince Harry has spoken about the extent to which he and Meghan tried to keep their burgeoning relationship under wraps, how it felt to grow up in the media spotlight and his new life in the US. The Duke of Sussex was talking to actor Dax Shepard, host of the...
EntertainmentHello Magazine

Prince Harry and Meghan's waxworks find new home after couple quit royal life

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's waxworks at Madame Tussauds London have been moved to a new area of the museum, following Harry and Meghan's departure from royal life. The wax figures were removed from the royal family section last year when the Sussexes announced their decision to step back, but they've now been relocated to the Awards Party zone alongside the likes of Brad Pitt, George Clooney, Nicole Kidman and the Beckhams, to "reflect their move from Frogmore to Hollywood".
CelebritiesPopculture

Prince Harry Reveals the Unlikely Place He First Met up With Meghan Markle to Avoid Press

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have had a whirlwind romance, and ahead of their third wedding anniversary on May 19, the Duke of Sussex revealed a surprising new detail about their relationship. Appearing on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, the prince opened up about the early days of his relationship with his now wife, revealing the surprising place they first met up amid their attempts to hide their relationship from the press.
Mental Healthdailysoapdish.com

Duncan Larcombe Thinks Prince Harry Is Faking His Happiness

It sure does suck when there are a lot of people who think they know you, when there are actually a very few that really do. Royal expert and author Duncan Larcome thinks Prince Harry is desperately trying to convince himself that he’s happy, even though many royal critics believe he is not. Here’s what you need to know.