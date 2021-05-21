'Harry & Meghan' Lifetime Movie: First Photo Released
Lifetime is currently working on another likely slightly fictionalized movie documenting the lives of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in a follow-up to the two previous films the network released about the royal couple, and the first photo for the upcoming project has now been released. Lifetime announced this week that Jordan Dean and Sydney Morton have been cast as Harry and Markle, respectively, and the network shared the news with a photo of the two actors in character.popculture.com