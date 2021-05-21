newsbreak-logo
Billie Eilish to launch 'Happier Than Ever' world tour in 2022

By Annie Martin
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13m4jH_0a786PqA00
Billie Eilish will perform across North America as part of her "Happier Than Ever" world tour in 2022. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

May 21 (UPI) -- Billie Eilish will launch a new world tour in 2022.

The 19-year-old singer-songwriter will perform across North America, Europe and the United Kingdom on her Happier Than Ever tour next year.

The North American leg of the tour begins Feb. 3 in New Orleans and ends April 9 in Los Angeles. Eilish begins the European and U.K. leg of the tour June 3 in Belfast.

Eilish previously played three shows on her Where Do We Go? world tour in 2020 before postponing and canceling the tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Happier Than Ever tour is in support of Eilish's forthcoming second studio album of the same name. Eilish will release the album July 30.

Happier Than Ever features the singles "My Future," "Therefore I Am" and "Your Power." Eilish released a music video for "Your Power" in April.

Here's the full list of dates for the Happier Than Ever tour:

Feb. 3, 2022 - New Orleans at Smoothie King Center

Feb. 5 - Atlanta, at State Farm Arena

Feb. 6 - Charlotte, N.C., at Spectrum Center

Feb. 8 - Pittsburgh, at PPG Paints Arena

Feb. 9 - Washington, at Capital One Arena

Feb. 10 - University Park, Pa., at Bryce Jordan CEnter

Feb. 12 - Buffalo, N.Y., at KeyBank Center

Feb. 13 - Philadelphia, at Wells Fargo Center

Feb. 15 - Montreal, Quebec, at Centre Bell

Feb. 16 - Toronto, Ontario, at Scotiabank Arena

Feb. 18 - New York, at Madison Square Garden

Feb. 19 - New York, at Madison Square Garden

Feb. 20 - Boston, at TD Garden

Feb. 22 - Newark, N.J., at Prudential Center

March 8 - Birmingham, Ala., at Legacy Arena

March 9 - Nashville, at Bridgestone Arena

March 11 - Louisville, Ky., at Yum! Center

March 12 - Detroit, at Little Caesars Arena

March 14 - Chicago, at United Center

March 15 - St. Paul, Minn., at Xcel Center

March 16 - Omaha, at CHI Health Center

March 19 - Denver, at Ball Arena

March 21 - Salt Lake City, at Vivint Arena

March 24 - Vancouver, B.C., at Rogers Arena

March 25 - Seattle, at Climate Pledge Arena

March 29 - San Francisco, at Chase Center

March 30 - Sacramento, Calif., at Golden 1 Center

April 1 - Las Vegas, at T-Mobile Arena

April 2 - Glendale, Ariz., at Gila River Arena

April 6 - Los Angeles, The Forum,

April 8 - Los Angeles, The Forum

April 9 - Los Angles, The Forum

June 3 - Belfast, U.K., at SSE Arena

June 4 - Dublin, Ireland, at 3Arena

June 5 - Dublin, Ireland, at 3Arena

June 7 - Manchester, U.K., at AO Arena

June 8 - Manchester, U.K., at AO Arena

June 10 - London, at The O2

June 11 - London, at The O2

June 12 - London, at The O2

June 14 - Glasgow, U.K., at The SSE Hydro

June 15 - Birmingham, U.K., at Utilita Arena

June 16 - London, at The O2

June 18 - Amsterdam, Netherlands, at Ziggo Dome

June 19 - Frankfurt, Germany, at Festhalle

June 21 - Cologne, Germany, at Lanxess Arena

June 22 - Paris, at Accor Arena

June 28 - Antwerp, Belgium, at Sportpaleis

June 30 - Berlin, at Mercedes-Benz Arena

July 2 - Zurich, Switzerland, at Hallenstadion

