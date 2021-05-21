Billie Eilish to launch 'Happier Than Ever' world tour in 2022
May 21 (UPI) -- Billie Eilish will launch a new world tour in 2022.
The 19-year-old singer-songwriter will perform across North America, Europe and the United Kingdom on her Happier Than Ever tour next year.
The North American leg of the tour begins Feb. 3 in New Orleans and ends April 9 in Los Angeles. Eilish begins the European and U.K. leg of the tour June 3 in Belfast.
Eilish previously played three shows on her Where Do We Go? world tour in 2020 before postponing and canceling the tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Happier Than Ever tour is in support of Eilish's forthcoming second studio album of the same name. Eilish will release the album July 30.
Happier Than Ever features the singles "My Future," "Therefore I Am" and "Your Power." Eilish released a music video for "Your Power" in April.
Here's the full list of dates for the Happier Than Ever tour:
Feb. 3, 2022 - New Orleans at Smoothie King Center
Feb. 5 - Atlanta, at State Farm Arena
Feb. 6 - Charlotte, N.C., at Spectrum Center
Feb. 8 - Pittsburgh, at PPG Paints Arena
Feb. 9 - Washington, at Capital One Arena
Feb. 10 - University Park, Pa., at Bryce Jordan CEnter
Feb. 12 - Buffalo, N.Y., at KeyBank Center
Feb. 13 - Philadelphia, at Wells Fargo Center
Feb. 15 - Montreal, Quebec, at Centre Bell
Feb. 16 - Toronto, Ontario, at Scotiabank Arena
Feb. 18 - New York, at Madison Square Garden
Feb. 19 - New York, at Madison Square Garden
Feb. 20 - Boston, at TD Garden
Feb. 22 - Newark, N.J., at Prudential Center
March 8 - Birmingham, Ala., at Legacy Arena
March 9 - Nashville, at Bridgestone Arena
March 11 - Louisville, Ky., at Yum! Center
March 12 - Detroit, at Little Caesars Arena
March 14 - Chicago, at United Center
March 15 - St. Paul, Minn., at Xcel Center
March 16 - Omaha, at CHI Health Center
March 19 - Denver, at Ball Arena
March 21 - Salt Lake City, at Vivint Arena
March 24 - Vancouver, B.C., at Rogers Arena
March 25 - Seattle, at Climate Pledge Arena
March 29 - San Francisco, at Chase Center
March 30 - Sacramento, Calif., at Golden 1 Center
April 1 - Las Vegas, at T-Mobile Arena
April 2 - Glendale, Ariz., at Gila River Arena
April 6 - Los Angeles, The Forum,
April 8 - Los Angeles, The Forum
April 9 - Los Angles, The Forum
June 3 - Belfast, U.K., at SSE Arena
June 4 - Dublin, Ireland, at 3Arena
June 5 - Dublin, Ireland, at 3Arena
June 7 - Manchester, U.K., at AO Arena
June 8 - Manchester, U.K., at AO Arena
June 10 - London, at The O2
June 11 - London, at The O2
June 12 - London, at The O2
June 14 - Glasgow, U.K., at The SSE Hydro
June 15 - Birmingham, U.K., at Utilita Arena
June 16 - London, at The O2
June 18 - Amsterdam, Netherlands, at Ziggo Dome
June 19 - Frankfurt, Germany, at Festhalle
June 21 - Cologne, Germany, at Lanxess Arena
June 22 - Paris, at Accor Arena
June 28 - Antwerp, Belgium, at Sportpaleis
June 30 - Berlin, at Mercedes-Benz Arena
July 2 - Zurich, Switzerland, at Hallenstadion