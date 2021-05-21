newsbreak-logo
Alabama State

Alabama Has 16 Selected Pre-Season All-SEC

By Kirk McNair
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollow along now. Athlon Sports has issued its 2021 Post-Spring Preseason All-Southeastern Conference Football Team. We have no reason to believe there will be a great deal of controversy in the selections, four teams deep. At least we don’t expect the firestorm when last year some of the pre-season All-SEC teams (we can’t remember if Athlon Sports was one of them) had Alabama’s Mac Jones as the third team quarterback. As it turned out, Jones was the unanimous first team All-SEC quarterback, top five in Heisman Trophy voting, first-round NFL draft choice, and statistically the best in college history.

