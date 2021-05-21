Alabama Has 16 Selected Pre-Season All-SEC

This edition of the Life of Fitz podcast features host Tim Fitzgerald calling former Kansas State quarterback, baseball player and football coach Matt Miller. Miller was the quarterback for the 1995 Kansas State team and was named the second-team All-Big Eight quarterback after a record-setting senior season. Miller directed the program to its first 10-win season and into a Holiday Bowl berth that is best known for Miller suffering one of his numerous concussions and being relieved by junior Brian Kavanagh, who proceeded to play one of the best games in the bowl's history at the Wildcats beat Colorado State, 54-21. Miller has overcome battles with alcohol and now has been diagnosed with Stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer, which has brought Matt and Fitz together. This episode of this podcast is Matt's first public discussion of his dire medical situation.