newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jersey City, NJ

Jersey City man arrested on MLK Drive carrying loaded rifle: police

By Ron Zeitlinger
Posted by 
NJ.com
NJ.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Jersey City man spotted carrying a loaded rifle in the area of Martin Luther King Drive Wednesday evening was arrested and the weapon was recovered, Jersey City police said. Jersey City police officers responded to MLK Drive near Orient Avenue just before 6 p.m. Wednesday and located the man, 60-year-old Robert Mincey, with the help of a detective monitoring CCTV cameras, city spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said.

www.nj.com
View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
118K+
Followers
54K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jersey City, NJ
Jersey City, NJ
Government
Jersey City, NJ
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlk#Illegal Drugs#Crime#Drug Offenses#Cctv#Jcmc#Jersey City Police#Man#Incident#60 Year Old Robert Mincey#Orient Avenue#Weapons#Mlk Drive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Bayonne, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Two charged in separate bat-wielding attacks in Bayonne: police

Two bat-wielding assailants have been arrested in Bayonne in separate incidents, authorities said. Isaiah M. Dicks, 40, of Bayonne, was charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon and a possession of a weapon for aa unlawful purpose Friday night when police say he attacked a man with a baseball bat at barbeque in a residential yard.
Paterson, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Woman shot dead in Paterson, police say

A 35-year-old woman was shot dead in Paterson early Sunday morning, officials said. Stephanie Caro, from Paterson, was found shot near a home on the 100 block of Butler Avenue around 1:30 a.m., the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office said in a release. A 35-year-old man was also found suffering gunshot wounds a few houses down.
Paterson, NJPosted by
NJ.com

1 critical after 5 shot at Paterson gathering

Five people were injured in a shooting in Paterson early Sunday morning, officials said. The shooting happened around 1:40 a.m. at a large gathering near Hillman and East Main streets, the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office said. Three Paterson residents were found with non-fatal wounds. Two were taken to Saint Joseph’s...
Cumberland County, NJPosted by
NJ.com

2 killed, 12 wounded in South Jersey house party shooting

Two people were killed and 12 others wounded in a shooting at a house party in Cumberland County late Saturday night. No arrest have been made in the case, police said. New Jersey State Police responded to a home in the 1000 block of East Commerce Street shortly before midnight to find a 30-year-old man and 25-year-old woman dead of gunshot wounds.
Cumberland County, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Multiple fatalities reported in shooting at South Jersey house party

UPDATE: 2 killed, 12 injured during shooting at N.J. house party. Multiple people have been killed in a shooting in Fairfield Township, Cumberland County. New Jersey State Police have not released details on the number of people killed, but one official has indicated multiple deaths in the incident, which was reported around midnight at a large house party on the 1000 block of Commerce Street/Route 49.
Camden County, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Motorcyclist killed in South Jersey crash

A motorcyclist was killed in a Saturday night crash in Camden County, according to New Jersey State Police. Michael Feriozzi Jr., 20, of Clayton, was riding his bike southbound on Interstate 76 near milepost 0.4 in Gloucester City around 10:15 p.m. when he struck a concrete barrier, a police spokesman said.
Newark, NJPosted by
NJ.com

One year after Floyd, NJ still shields bad cops | Editorial

This week will mark one year since George Floyd died beneath the knee of a police officer, pleading for his life, in front of three other cops who did nothing. His murder, reported vaguely as “a medical incident,” inspired the largest protest movement in American history, with more than 20 million people in over 500 cities taking to the street in “a magnificent outpouring of conscience,” as longtime Newark activist Larry Hamm put it.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
NJ.com

Pennsylvania man dies after falling from watercraft at Jersey Shore

Police have identified a man who died after falling off a personal watercraft at the Jersey Shore on Saturday as a Pennsylvania resident. Donald Waiters, 37, of Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, fell from the craft in Great Egg Harbor Bay near Bay Avenue in Ocean City shortly before 5 p.m. and suffered a medical episode while in the water, according to a New Jersey State Police spokesman.
Monroe Township, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Man accused of fatally attacking N.J. woman, police say

A Monroe Township man has been charged with murder after allegedly killing a woman he knew, police said. Deymis Jimenez, 32, was arrested early Monday morning in Monroe, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s office said. He is accused of fatally attacking a woman he knew in the common area of a Spotswood-Gravel Hill Road residential building around 12:30 a.m.
Jersey City, NJhudsontv.com

East Orange Man Shot To Death In Jersey City

HUDSON COUNTY PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE HOMICIDE UNIT INVESTIGATES SHOOTING DEATH OF EAST ORANGE MAN IN JERSEY CITY. Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez released the following information:. On Friday, May 14, 2021, at approximately 1:50 a.m., the Jersey City Police Department received a report of shots fired in the area of the...
Jersey City, NJPosted by
NJ.com

4 charged with stealing catalytic converters in Jersey City, and another theft is thwarted

Four Pennsylvania men attempting to steal a highly sought car part for its value as a recyclable were arrested by Jersey City police, authorities said. Police on patrol in the area of Christopher Columbus Drive and Monmouth Street Downtown at 1:45 a.m. Tuesday heard the sound of a rolling jack and then saw four men in the process of stealing a catalytic converter from a vehicle, city spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said.
Jersey City, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Jersey City fatal shooting victim is identified as East Orange man

The man who was shot dead early Friday morning in Jersey City has been identified as an East Orange resident, authorities said. Police responding to gunfire at the City Crossings Apartments at Merseles Court and Bright Street at 1:50 a.m. found Stebbin Drew, 37, with gunshot wounds to his torso, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. Drew was taken to the Jersey City Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 2:13 a.m.
Jersey City, NJPosted by
Hudson Reporter

Fatal shooting under investigation in Jersey City

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit is investigating the fatal shooting of an East Orange man in Jersey City. According to the HCPO, on May 14, at approximately 1:50 a.m., the Jersey City Police Department received a report of shots fired in the area of the City Crossings Apartments parking lot at Merseles Court and Bright Street in Jersey City.
Jersey City, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Man dies in Jersey City early morning shooting: prosecutor

A man was shot dead in the area of Merseles Street in Jersey City early Friday morning, the Hudson County Prosecutor said. The fatal shooting is being investigated by the Prosecutor’s Office’s Homicide Unit and Jersey City police. The homicide is Jersey City’s 10th this year, with an additional suspicious...
Jersey City, NJPosted by
Hudson Reporter

Jersey City expands Fairmount Triangle Park

The park expansion will eliminate two street segments making the area safer for park goers. Jersey City officials broke ground on the park expansion on May, 17. Photo by City of Jersey City. Jersey City officials broke ground on the expansion of Fairmount Triangle Park in Ward F launching a...
Essex County, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Feds continue to jail alleged Proud Boys member that judge in N.J. decided to free

On April 7, Christopher Quaglin was arrested at his North Brunswick home on charges he participated in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S Capitol. The electrician appeared virtually in federal court in Trenton the same day, and while his wife tearfully watched the proceeding while cuddling their newborn son, a magistrate judge decided he could be freed to home detention pending trial.