As if the year hasn't been hard enough on them, the seniors at Vineland High School are all mourning the loss of a classmate whose life was taken as he was riding his bike. NJ.com reports that 18-year-old Daniel Diaz, a senior at Vineland High School set to graduate this year, was killed after he was struck while riding his bike down a Vineland street in Cumberland County. Diaz was pedaling down West Park Drive in the mid hours one late April evening when he was struck by an SUV. The SUV reportedly hit him from behind.