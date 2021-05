HUTCHINSON, Kan. — We're just a few weeks in to the activity of the Hutchinson Police Department's Crisis Response Team, but the team continues to see some success. "In about five weeks, they've already responded to 65 crisis calls," said Hutchinson Police Chief Jeff Hooper. "Forty-one of those were very serious crisis calls. They've managed to get over ten people, probably closer to 20 people at this point connected to services that previously weren't connected to mental health or substance abuse services in our community."