With the glamorization of entrepreneurship by social media and so-called gurus, there has been an increasing interest in people’s desire to lead the entrepreneurial life. Unfortunately, not everyone has the fortitude to quit their 9-5 and run their own business as it takes a lot of mental willpower and persistence in striving towards your own goals. Many aspiring entrepreneurs often skip over the necessary mindset shifts and go straight to creating strategies, tools, and systems to help them scale their businesses. However, this is often a costly mistake.