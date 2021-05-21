newsbreak-logo
Door County, WI

Quarry group ready for next battle

By Tim Kowols
doorcountydailynews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonths after declaring victory over a proposed recreational vehicle park, residents near the former Leatham Smith quarry near Pinney County Park are preparing for their next fight. Earlier this month, the Margaret Dreutzer Trust and developer Tom Goelz filed a preliminary conceptual plan for a subdivision with Door County Land Use Services. Located off of Bay Shore Drive, the Quarry Bluff subdivision would consist of 43 lots ranging from less to half an acre to close to three acres. While the development is not as condensed as the planned RV village, members of the Bay Shore Property Owners Association have many of the same concerns as they did before because of its location within the Niagara Escarpment. Homeowner Brenda Lange says the issues they had before are left unresolved.

