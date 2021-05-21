newsbreak-logo
San Jose’s Cisco profit forecast misses estimates, cites supply chain issues

Late on Wednesday, Cisco Systems Inc., the San Jose, California-based networking hardware company, had raised an alarming bell over the latest supply chain issue saying that a caustic supply-crunch would more likely to linger deeper into the year, while the Silicon Valley tech giant had also forecasted its current-quarter profits below Wall Street estimates, becoming the latest tech conglomerate expressing deep discontent over a recent cohort of supply restrain.

