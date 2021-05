Managing Director, Canter Wealth, a fee-only wealth management firm born out of the need for integration within the financial industry. You often hear the phrase “survival of the fittest” as the key takeaway from Darwin’s theory of evolution. However, if you read closely, it’s not the strongest or the fastest who survive; it’s those who can adapt the best to their ever-changing environment. The same is true for your financial plan and the odds of having a successful retirement — whether that’s in five years or 30. The ability to adapt your financial plan to an evolving economic environment is a key differentiator in your ability to outmaneuver the various detractors that can be a drag on your financial household. Over time the world around you will change, and so will economic conditions such as inflation, tax laws, investment yields and even your own risk appetite. To keep up, your financial plan should be nimble and fluid.