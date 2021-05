The Po' Ramblin' Boys were among many performers and speakers at a memorial at Nashville's Station Inn for longtime proprietor J.T. Gray. (Screengrab via Facebook) Legendary music executive Clive Davis threw a party last weekend, and instead of hiring a band for entertainment, he did a live interview … with none other than Joni Mitchell! The virtual party, which raised money for the Grammy Museum, marked Mitchell’s first public interview since she had a brain aneurysm in 2015, Rolling Stone reports. On a Zoom call with participants including Elton John and Carly Simon, she reminisced about the recording of “Both Sides Now” and reflected on her legacy. After the interview, Brandi Carlile entertained party participants with a cover of “A Case of You.” I guess my invitation got lost in the mail, but better luck next year, I’m sure!