Editor, Register-Mail: Does an attempt by the left to rid our military of anyone who voted for Donald Trump bother you? Does anything that is going on inside the D.C. Beltway frustrate you? A president whose policies undo America's greatness, its exceptionalism, its economic strength, its military readiness, and opens its border frustrates me. A president who does not put America's interests first frustrates me. An administration that divides and reneged on its unifying promises frustrates me. An administration that promotes a racist ideology in our education environs by indicating that if you have white skin you are a privileged racist oppressor and call that instruction "critical race theory" frustrates me.