The expectations for second-year running back D'Andre Swift have naturally started to increase. "D'Andre Swift. Saw him in high school. We all seen him at Georgia and what he brought to the table -- just a complete back that was able to do it all," running backs coach Duce Staley explained. "First-down, second-down, third-down. He's the guy that you want to keep on the field. He brings problems to the defense, and his skill set is good. So, I can't wait to work with him, and hopefully, I can take it to a whole other level. That's my goal."