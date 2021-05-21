Great Wines Tell A Story

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleIf there’s a holiday worth celebrating, it’s National Wine Day next Tuesday May 25, arriving as we approach summer — a fun-filled time that means barbecues, beach and plenty of sun. Simi, a winery in Sonoma County, Calif., knows a thing or two about pairing wines with summertime, and as one of California’s oldest wineries, boasts a rich and interesting history as well.

