Voters are supporting the proposed annexation of the City of Elma Fire Department and Grays Harbor Fire Protection District #5 in East County. The preliminary results of the April 27 Special Election posted Tuesday night report just over 30% voter turnout from the 12,342 registered voters affected by a couple of proposals. One ballot item for Ocean Shores voters requesting a six-year levy for Emergency Medical Services is passing, along with the fire items. Some ballots are still left to count, the results will be certified on May 7.