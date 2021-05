LANCASTER – Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight looks at the four PA primary ballot questions that all registered voters in PA will get to answer on Tuesday, May 18. PA House Speaker, Rep. Bryan Cutler of Lancaster County says the two ballot questions dealing with the governor’s control of emergency disaster declarations will offer checks and balances between the legislative and executive branches of government. The other two questions address equality and our state Constitution and Fire and EMS funding. Rep. Cutler also gives a state budget update and the importance of citizens to be in contact with their lawmakers. Hear more from PA House Speaker Bryan Cutler on Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight at 12:30 on WDAC and 2:30 on WBYN 107.5. You can listen to the program online right now at wdac.com under “podcasts.”