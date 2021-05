Jose Altuve was once known as one of the MLB’s best players. SInce the cheating story came to light and was proven true Altuve has seemed to be a mental headcase. A guy who used to win Gold Gloves, and Silver Slugger Awards regularly seems to be struggling to tie his shoes. Altuve may never be back to what we know him as and it really does suck. I hope he can get out of his own head and salvage the back half of his career and try to redeem himself somewhat.